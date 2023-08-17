United we stand

Pakistan’s 76-year-long journey has been interesting so far. It has witnessed disputes and hard times during these years. But the Pakistani people have shown that they love their country; they always celebrate Independence Day with passion. This proves that Pakistan has not lost hope, and its people keep trying hard. Most people have left Pakistan because of political uncertainty in the country. I think it is important for Pakistanis to trust and believe in one other. Instead of getting involved in the unnecessary blame game, we should come together when things are tough and help the country face every crisis.

Shah Hassan

Islamabad