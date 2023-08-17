Toxic politics

That political discourse in the country has been plunging newer depths every day is now fact. Post-2018 we saw a government whose main mode of operation was attacking anyone it saw as a dissenting voice -- political opponents, journalists, judges, activists. The impact of this sustained lowering of civility -- a nurtured culture of abuse -- has been obvious. What used to be passionate political supporters arguing, debating, even squabbling has somehow deteriorated into a place now where political difference is seen as enmity, and anyone who dares to hold a divergent political view is a sitting target for political trolls. Like most online toxicity, this has now spilled over -- literally -- onto the streets and has even travelled beyond Pakistan.

The heckling incident involving PML-N leader Hina Butt in London is just the latest example. Last Sunday (Aug 13), a group of PTI supporters stood outside a money exchange outlet in London and chanted provocative slogans at Hina who was alone with her young son. As the two walked away, someone from the group threw a plastic bottle at her. Not only was this incident recorded, but one of the group members gleefully shared it on X (formerly Twitter). This was not the first time something like this happened. Earlier this month, a district and sessions court judge Humayun Dilawar who held the verdict in Imran Khan’s Toshakhana case was harassed at a UK university by PTI supporters. Last year, Marriyum Aurangzeb was accosted by a group of PTI supporters at a coffee shop in London, and also harassed in a most disturbing incident at the sacred Masjid-e-Nabvi.

Essentially, it is the responsibility of political leaders to train their followers in political discourse. There was a time when leaders of political parties would actually groom their members and supporters. There were study circles in which the basics of politics were discussed and a decorum was maintained for the sake of democracy and for healthy political activity. But there has been a steady decline in tolerance among political parties and their supporters in the country -- and abroad. There is no end to this madness if it isn’t nipped in the bud. The onus lies on our political leadership. If they keep using violent language and keep encouraging their supporters to do whatever they want to opponents, it will lead to results that will be extremely dangerous for our society and the future of politics. With so much hatred around us in this country anyway, political differences becoming a reason to attack someone means we may have truly lost the plot.