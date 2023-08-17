Qureshi asks Kakar to ensure polls within 90 days

ISLAMABAD: PTI Vice Chairman Shah Mehmood Qureshi Wednesday wrote to Caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar urging him to ensure polls within 90 days, creating a conducive environment for all parties.

In his letter to Kakar written on behalf of the PTI Core Committee, Qureshi said, “We write to you at a critical time when the country is on the verge of constitutional collapse owing to the manner your predecessors dealt with various challenges.”

He congratulated Kakar on assuming the office of caretaker PM and asked him to ensure free, fair and transparent general elections within the constitutionally mandated timeframe after creating a conducive environment for all political parties and their candidates by guaranteeing their safety and security.

Instead of making the state institutions work in tandem, he alleged the previous government manoeuvred to pit one against the other in an effort to create space and free themselves of the looming burden of accountability, causing immense damage to the foundations of the state.

Qureshi said they also used state institutions wantonly to target the PTI with the intention to drive it out of the election race and wrote, “The abominable and sub-human conditions under which Chairman Imran Khan is being kept at Attock Jail would be a horrible slur on the face of the administrative and judicial dispensation of any country. He is being routinely denied his basic rights as guaranteed by the constitution and the prison rules,” he contended.

Qureshi said they also felt that his (Imran’s) life was threatened in the conditions he was surviving under and urged Kakar to take immediate remedial measures to restore his rights which were enshrined in the Constitution and the applicable rules and regulations in this connection.

He alleged that a vicious reign of terror had been unleashed upon all those citizens who had any association with the PTI, as police had been given carte blanche (total freedom) powers to destroy homes and properties with impunity and grossly mistreat women, children, and the old people alike, adding that deep gashes had been engraved upon the psyche of the nation.

Qureshi said nothing was safe from their (police) illegal and unconstitutional assaults, as over 10,000 workers of the party were incarcerated, and constitutional court orders were being disdainfully defied to the disadvantage of the incessantly suffering people of Pakistan. “It is now time to administer the healing process. You have been entrusted with the solemn task of guiding the country to the elections which are scheduled within the constitutionally mandated period of ninety days,” he maintained.

Qureshi contended that as members of PTI, and as concerned citizens of the country, they were writing to him to emphasise the cardinal importance of upholding the constitution, in letter and spirit, which was the bedrock of our democracy and guaranteed the rights and freedoms of every citizen which, unfortunately, had been badly tampered with in the recent past. “The timely holding of elections is crucial to maintaining public trust, upholding democratic values, and ensuring a smooth transition of power. We, therefore, call upon you to ensure the holding of elections on time, but no later than the constitutionally mandated period of ninety days after the dissolution of the national assembly. It must also be ensured that these elections are free, fair, and transparent that reflect the genuine will of the people of Pakistan,” Qureshi said.

He pointed out that the issue of fresh delimitation of constituencies raised by the ECP after the belated approval of census results by the Council of Common Interests (CCI) could not be taken as a pretext to delay the elections, as the timeline contained in the Constitution was clear and could not be stretched beyond the stated period of ninety days.

“It is vital to provide a level playing field to all contestants so that the consequent elections carry a stamp of credibility failing which divisive currents could be unleashed that would damage the ethos and fabric of the state. Your fair conduct at this juncture would inspire confidence in the democratic process and values which would be a beacon of light for our future generations, as also for improving the dismal lot of the country and its people,” Qureshi maintained.

He remarked, “We are confident that, under your leadership, the country will transit through this difficult period and emerge with a renewed commitment to democracy and its enshrining principles. You can be assured of our unstinted support in discharging this noble duty which you have been entrusted with”.