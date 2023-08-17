Blinken assures caretaker govt of advancing ‘commitment to economic prosperity’

WASHINGTON: US Secretary of State Antony Blinken, while congratulating Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar on his appointment as caretaker prime minister, has assured him that Washington will continue to advance with Islamabad its “shared commitment to economic prosperity”.

“Congratulations to new Pakistan Interim Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar,” the top American diplomat said in a post on X — formerly known as Twitter — while tagging the caretaker premier.

Blinken said that as Pakistan readies itself for “free and fair elections, in accordance with its Constitution and the rights to freedom of speech and assembly”, the US would “continue to advance” both the countries’ “shared commitment to economic prosperity”.

Responding to the post, Caretaker PM Kakar thanked Secretary Blinken.

“The interim government will be assiduously working to facilitate a free and fair election process in Pakistan according to the Constitution. We place importance on our partnership with the US and deeply value the shared commitment to economic prosperity, democracy and stability in the region,” said Kakar.

Blinken’s post on X is similar to what State Department’s Principal Deputy Spokesperson Vedant Patel had said in a regular press briefing yesterday (Tuesday).

The US said it was looking forward to working with the Kakar-led interim government, which will see the country through to an election due in months.

“We look forward to working with the interim prime minister and his team as they prepare to hold elections,” Patel said during a press briefing.

He also acknowledged that the United States is aware of the allied government’s dissolution and the appointment of Kakar as the caretaker prime minister.

“We, of course, will continue to partner with Pakistan on areas of mutual interest, including our

interest on Pakistan’s economic stability, prosperity, and security, and the conduct of free and fair elections and the respect for democracy and the rule of law.”