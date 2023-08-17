Saudi, UAE envoys call on caretaker PM separately

ISLAMABAD: The ambassadors of Saudi Arabia and the United Arab Emirates (UAE) are the first foreign envoys posted in the federal capital who had meetings with caretaker Prime Minister Anwaar-ul-Haq Kakar at the Prime Minister’s House on Wednesday.

The council was constituted by the former government of Shehbaz Sharif and Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir who had played a vital role in its establishment. The ambassadors felicitated the prime minister on assuming his office and assured continuation of assistance for Pakistan in different fields. They prayed for his success.

Nawaf bin Saeed Al-Malkiy, Ambassador of Saudi Kingdom, and Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi, Ambassador of the UAE, called on the prime minister separately. Foreign Secretary Dr. Asad Majeed Khan and JS Salman Sharif were also present in the meetings.

The Foreign Secretary was in the office on the last day of his service as he attained superannuation on Wednesday. New Foreign Secretary Dr. Muhmmad Syrus Qazi was also present in the meeting with the Saudi envoy.

It has been officially stated by the PM House that the Saudi ambassador congratulated the prime minister on assuming office and conveyed best wishes and greetings on behalf of the Custodian of Two Holy Mosques, Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman and the people of Saudi Arabia.

The premier said that Pakistan and Saudi Arabia enjoyed historic and deep-rooted ties. He thanked the Saudi government for its consistent support for Pakistan’s economic stability and development. He particularly mentioned the large number of Pakistanis working in Saudi Arabia and requested the Saudi side to continue to extend all possible facilitation to them.

The prime minister lauded the vision of the Saudi leadership and said that Saudi Arabia could always count on Pakistan as its trusted and reliable partner. The prime minister emphasized that the recently-instituted SIFC would continue to work as before and would lay the foundations to fast-track foreign investments, particularly from Saudi Arabia. In this regard, he highlighted energy, infrastructure, agriculture, IT and manpower as potential sectors of cooperation.

Ambassador Nawaf reiterated that Saudi Arabia and Pakistan were bound together in a fraternal relationship, which was characterised by mutual trust and understanding, and close cooperation on all bilateral and regional issues of common interest.

UAE Ambassador Hammad Obaid Ibrahim Salem Al-Zaabi called on caretaker prime minister. The ambassador conveyed the greetings of the UAE leadership to the prime minister on assumption of office. The prime minister thanked the UAE government for the warm congratulatory messages and said that Pakistan and the UAE enjoyed historic and deep-rooted fraternal ties. He expressed gratitude for the UAE’s support for Pakistan’s economic and financial stability.

The prime minister said he looked forward to working with the UAE on advancing the two countries’ bilateral cooperation in various fields, especially trade, investment and energy. He wished the UAE success in hosting the COP28 Summit later this year.

The prime minister also emphasized the important role played by the Pakistani diaspora in the UAE and sought the UAE government’s continued support for them