No PTI, no bat in next polls, Raja Riaz ‘predicts’

ISLAMABAD: Raja Riaz, Leader of the Opposition in the recently dissolved National Assembly, is acting like a soothsayer and his latest “prediction” is about the fate of PTI, its chairman and the bat, the party’s election symbol.

Talking to The News on Wednesday, Raja Riaz said that in the next elections, there will be neither PTI nor its symbol, bat, on the ballot papers for the contest. He added that Imran Khan will be in jail at the time of elections.

He explained that the PTI will be banned and the party’s symbol of bat will be withdrawn by the Election Commission of Pakistan whereas Imran Khan will remain behind the bars.

Subjects regarding banning any political party or withdrawing its election symbol falls in the domain of the Election Commission of Pakistan or the judiciary in case such issues are brought before the court of law by any party for adjudication.

On Tuesday, Raja Riaz, in a TV talk show, gave what he termed “breaking news” about holding of election in mid-February. He said that elections will be held a few days before or after February 15, 2024. He said he would be responsible if it does not happen.

According to Riaz, the election will not be delayed beyond the dates he had announced and this was the decision.

When asked by the anchor of the talk show who decided this (the mid-February timing of election), Raja Riaz said, “Our elders”. When further probed to explain who his elders were, he said, the leaders of political parties decided the date of election.

However, as per the law and Constitution, the election date has to be given by the Election Commission of Pakistan, and not by leaders of some political parties.

The Election Commission met on Wednesday to deliberate on the issue. According to media reports, it could not reach any decision on Wednesday regarding the delimitation of constituencies in line with the 2023 census and will therefore meet again to reach a conclusion on the matter.

In case the ECP decides for delimitation of the constituencies, the election will be delayed beyond the 90-day period. As per the ECP’s earlier assessment reflected in the media, the delimitation process will take around four months.