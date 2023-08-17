Media bodies thank president for signing Pemra Amendment Bill 2023

KARACHI: Media Joint Action Committee representing PFUJ, CPNE, AEMEND, APNS and PBA thanked the President of Pakistan Dr Arif Alvi for formally approving and signing the PEMRA Amendment Bill 2023.

“We appreciate President Alvi’s understanding of the need for these amendments, which are a first step towards making PEMRA independent, defining the often misused term Fake News, ensuring that electronic media workers get paid on time,” said the statement issued by the Media Joint Action Committee on Wednesday.

The Joint Action Committee also hailed the move of appointment of chairman PEMRA by the parliament instead of the government and partially addressing the long pending demands of electronic media to rationalize the terms of license.

“Although, there is still a long way to go to ensure freedom of speech and a free media, the current bill is a step in right direction,” the statement added.