Dollar rises by another Rs3.42 in interbank market

KARACHI: The rupee continued to weaken on Wednesday, falling 1.16 percent or 3.42 rupees against the dollar in the interbank market, as the caretaker setup and a widening current account deficit weighed on sentiment.

In the interbank market, the rupee ended at 294.93 to the dollar, compared with Tuesday’s close of 291.51.

The rupee has been on a downward trend since the dissolution of assemblies on August 9 and the appointment of a caretaker prime minister. The potential for more currency devaluation under the interim administration worried traders.

A decline in the rupee’s value in open market, a rise in demand for foreign currency after import restrictions were relaxed, drying up of foreign currency inflows and a generally stronger US dollar relative to other major currencies, all contributed to the rupee’s decline in the interbank market. “The currency has started to come under pressure ever since the caretaker government took charge,” said Ayesha Fayyaz, a senior analyst at Ktrade Securities. “It is expected to remain volatile in view of structural reforms to be taken after the formation of the interim cabinet. Additionally, low remittances and export numbers have further put pressure on the Pak rupee, where a current account deficit of $200 million is expected for August.” The rupee also remained under pressure in the open market for the second consecutive session. Traders claimed that even at higher pricing of 310 rupees, the dollar was not readily available in the market. However, according to the currency rates reported by the Exchange Companies Association of Pakistan, the local unit fell Rs2.50 to 302.50 to the dollar. According to JS Global, a local brokerage house, the depreciating rupee and rising international (and consequently domestic) fuel prices are beginning to alter the shape of inflation expectations, which could have implications for the monetary policy outlook.

“With open market PKR rate depreciating 4.5 percent in 6 weeks, the gap between open market and interbank rupee/dollar rate has now widened to 3 percent, against IMF’s restrictions at 1.25 percent (for not more than five days running) highlighted in its recent report,” it said in a note. “PKR depreciation and interplay with higher POL prices may trigger inflationary impact, with food (34 percent weight) and transport costs (6 percent weight), being most vulnerable, with some items bearing a double whammy from both PKR and POL price moves,” it added. “From a monetary policy and real interest rate perspective, sensitivities suggest 12M forward CPI in September (next MPS) could start indicating readings above 22 percent—present policy rate—rendering forward-looking real interest rates potentially negative.”