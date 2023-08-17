 
close
Thursday August 17, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Top Story

PR increases train fares by 10pc

By Our Correspondent
August 17, 2023

LAHORE: The Pakistan Railways (PT) has announced a 10% increase in all train fares, effective from August 17. The increase applies to all passenger trains and shuttle trains. The decision was made in response to the recent surge in petroleum prices. According to a railway spokesperson, the 10% fare increase notification has been issued. Goods vehicle fares have also been increased by 5%, effective from today (August 17).