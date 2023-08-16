Bail pleas of former SBCA DG, mukhtiarkar dismissed in Nasla Tower case

KARACHI: The Special Anti-Corruption (Provincial) Court on Tuesday dismissed applications of former Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA) director general Manzoor Qadir Kaka and former Jamshed Town mukhtiarkar Khair Muhammad Dahiri seeking post-arrest bail in the Nasla Tower case.

Former SBCA chiefs Kaka and Ashkar Dawar, Dahiri and several others have been booked by the Anti-Corruption Establishment (ACE) on charges of fraud, criminal breach of trust, forgery and corruption in the case.

On July 31, the court had revoked interim pre-arrest bail of Kaka and Dahiri, after which they were arrested and sent to prison on judicial remand. Subsequently, they moved applications seeking grant of post-arrest bail.

Judge Muhammad Ahsan Khan Durrani announced his order after hearing arguments from the defence and prosecution sides. He dismissed the bail applications, ruling that the suspects were not entitled to the concession of bail. Kaka’s lawyer Farooq H Naek contended that his client had nothing to do with the allotment of the additional land for Nasla Tower as it was allotted by the defunct Karachi Development Authority and the Sindhi Muslim Cooperative Housing Society (SMCHS). He said Kaka was on ex-Pakistan leave from 2015 to 2019 and was not aware of the present case lodged against him.

The counsel said the co-accused had already been granted bail, requesting the judge to approve bail of Kaka on the basis of the rule of consistency.

State prosecutor Sharfuddin Kanhar, however, submitted that the SBCA chief ahd illegally approved the transfer of property (TP) NOC and building plan on the basis of a bogus NOC issued by the KMC, adding that the ex-mukhtiarkar made illegal entry of the extended plot area. He said there was sufficient documentary evidence that corroborated the charges against both the suspects.

In March, the court had indicted 17 accused, including former and serving officials of the Sindh Building Control Authority (SBCA), on charges of fraud, forgery and corruption.

They had allegedly permitted an encroachment upon a thoroughfare to facilitate the construction of the Nasla Tower. The 15-storey building on Sharea Faisal designed for both commercial and residential purposes was eventually demolished on the Supreme Court’s orders for having been built in a violation of the laws.

A case was registered under the sections 420 (cheating and dishonestly inducing delivery of property), 409 (criminal breach of trust by public servant or by banker, merchant or agent), 468 (forgery for purpose of cheating), 471 (using as genuine a forged documents), and 334 (common intention) of the Pakistan Penal Code (PPC) read with the Section 5(2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act on behalf of state through ACE Inspector Zahid Hussain Mirani.