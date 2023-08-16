Ex-KP MPA held after rejection of bail plea

PESHAWAR: A former member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa (KP) Assembly was arrested from the court after his bail was rejected.

The former MPA from Peshawar Arif Yousuf appeared before the local court with an application for bail. The court rejected the bail application after which he was arrested in a case lodged against the workers of the Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) for protests on May 9 and 10.

A number of public and private properties were attacked during the protests. Meanwhile, a video of a man carrying an automatic weapon in the sensitive area went viral on social media on Tuesday.