PPP’s rights cell concerned at speedy passing of laws

ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Cell of the Pakistan People’s Party (PPP) has expressed concern regarding the recent flurry of hastily passed laws in parliament, specifically highlighting the Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2023, which seeks to further amend the sensitive blasphemy law.

The inaugural formal meeting of the recently established PPP Human Rights Cell took place on Tuesday at the party’s office in Islamabad.

Chaired by ex-senator Farhatullah Babar, the president of the PPP’s Human Rights Cell, the meeting aimed to deliberate on strategies for addressing human rights issues under the purview of the cell.

The party notified the membership of the Human Rights Cell last week, with the intention of assembling members representing a broad spectrum of marginalised sections, including women, minorities, and the disabled.

During the meeting, it was decided that proposals would be submitted to the party this week, outlining various human rights concerns prevalent in the country. These proposals are intended for inclusion in the party manifesto, which is currently being finalised in preparation for the upcoming general elections.

The gathering also raised concern over the rapid enactment of several laws in the parliament, with particular emphasis on the Criminal Laws Amendment Bill 2023 aimed at further modifying the sensitive blasphemy law.

It was noted that the private bill was expedited through the National Assembly without adequate debate and quorum, and a similar approach was adopted in its passage through the Senate. Some parliamentarians later voiced their lack of familiarity with the bill’s content.

While acknowledging that blasphemy in any religious context should not be condoned and must be subject to appropriate consequences, the meeting expressed serious reservations about the underlying intentions of the bill. There were apprehensions that the bill could inadvertently promote sectarianism and intolerance within the nation.

Warning against the possibility that the legislation might, instead of its purported aim to counter-terrorism, exacerbate sectarian and communal tensions, the meeting called on sensible voices to encourage the state to reconsider its decision.

Furthermore, the meeting extended gratitude to the party chairman for demonstrating confidence in the Human Rights Cell.

The meeting was participated in by key individuals, including Samana Malaika Raza (General Secretary), Zulqarnain Asghar (Vice President), Advocate Shakeel Abbasy (Additional General Secretary), Tariq Ghauri (Information Secretary), and Samina Salam (Finance Secretary) of the PPP HR Cell.