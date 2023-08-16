 
Wednesday August 16, 2023
Peshawar

HRCP condemns journalist’s murder

By Our Correspondent
August 16, 2023

LAHORE: The HRCP has condemned the recent murder of Sukkur-based journalist Jan Mohammed Mahar.“We demand an immediate and transparent inquiry into the incident and the perpetrators brought to book.

The HRCP stands in solidarity with the journalists community and expresses sympathy with Mahar’s family and friends,” said a statement issued here on Tuesday.