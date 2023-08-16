Sugar mill’s GM held for default

LAHORE: The general manager of a sugar mill has been arrested for the default of Rs30 crores in payments owed to farmers for their sugarcane produce.

As per an official statement from the provincial government, Punjab Cane Commissioner Abdul Rauf and Jhang Deputy Commissioner Abdullah Khurram Niazi convened a meeting of the Sugar Cane Monitoring and Purchase Committee in Jhang on Tuesday.

The meeting included district officials, farmer leaders, and representatives from sugar mills.During the meeting, the District Officer of Industries, Mateen Asghar, provided an overview of the outstanding payments owed to farmers by the sugar mills for their sugarcane deliveries.

In light of this situation, Rana Mubasher, the general manager of Sukargunj 1 and 2 sugar mills owned by former federal minister Altaf Saleem was reportedly arrested. The reason for the arrest was the mills’ failure to pay a sum of Rs30 crore.