Wednesday August 16, 2023
Cricket event ends

By Our Correspondent
August 16, 2023

WANA: The All Pakistan Cricket Tournament concluded at Wana Scouts Stadium Wana in Lower South Waziristan on Tuesday.

IGFC South Major General Haroon Hameed was the chief guest of the cricket tournament final match. A large number of spectators were present at Wana Scouts Stadium PT show and also sang national songs and the IGFC South distributed cash prizes among the players.