Cricket event ends

WANA: The All Pakistan Cricket Tournament concluded at Wana Scouts Stadium Wana in Lower South Waziristan on Tuesday.
IGFC South Major General Haroon Hameed was the chief guest of the cricket tournament final match. A large number of spectators were present at Wana Scouts Stadium PT show and also sang national songs and the IGFC South distributed cash prizes among the players.
KARACHI: The Special Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday dismissed applications of former Sindh Building Control...
PESHAWAR: A former member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was arrested from the court after his bail was...
LAHORE: In pursuance of the federal government notification, the Punjab government has issued notification regarding...
LAHORE: Hundreds of work charge and daily wagers of Lahore Waste Management Company have lost hope for job...
LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has reached consensus on the basic policies and is determined to expose the...
ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Cell of the Pakistan People’s Party has expressed concern regarding the recent flurry...