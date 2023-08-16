Cop martyred in Bara

BARA: Unidentified armed men martyred a cop in Bara tehsil of the Khyber tribal district on Tuesday, official sources said.

The sources said a Counter-Terrorism Department’s cop identified as Inamullah was going home after performing duty when unidentified motorcyclists opened fire on him, killing him on the spot in Kohi, Malikdinkhel area.

The accused managed to escape after the crime. Soon after the incident, the police reached the place and took the body to a hospital for autopsy. The police registered the case and launched investigations.

Meanwhile, suspected militants attacked the police checkpost in Chora area in Bara late Monday night. The police repulsed the attack, leaving a cop identified as Masood Khan injured. He was shifted to a hospital.