Painting and calligraphy exhibition inaugurated

LAKKI MARWAT: Divisional Commissioner Parweiz Sabatkhel on Tuesday inaugurated a painting and calligraphy exhibition at Jinnah Hall in Bannu.

Speaking on the occasion, he said that painting exhibitions and other such health activities would help promote the artwork of local artists and calligraphers. The exhibition was arranged in connection with Independence Day celebrations.

“Such events also provided the local artists the platform to present their work and received applause from art lovers,” he added.

Regional Police Officer Qasim Ali Khan, deputy commissioner Manzoor Afridi, DPO Iftikhar Shah and officials of line departments were also present on the occasion.

“The calligraphy and artwork on village life, green environment, historical buildings, streams and rivers and other themes proved that the southern region was rich in calligraphy and artwork talent,” he added.