Property dispute claims 4 lives in Mardan

MARDAN: A woman and her three sons were killed over a property dispute in the limits of Hoti Police Station here on Tuesday, police sources said.

The sources added that one Fawad Khan, a resident of Rashidabad, Hoti area, allegedly barged into the house of one Rahim Gul in the same locality and opened fire on the inmates.

As a result, Rahim Gul’s wife and three sons identified as Usman, 25, Nauman, 23, and Irfan, 20, were killed on the spot. The motive behind the killing was said to be a dispute over the ownership of a five-marla house. The accused fled the scene. The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies of the slain persons to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigations.