Property dispute claims 4 lives in Mardan

MARDAN: A woman and her three sons were killed over a property dispute in the limits of Hoti Police Station here on Tuesday, police sources said.
The sources added that one Fawad Khan, a resident of Rashidabad, Hoti area, allegedly barged into the house of one Rahim Gul in the same locality and opened fire on the inmates.
As a result, Rahim Gul’s wife and three sons identified as Usman, 25, Nauman, 23, and Irfan, 20, were killed on the spot. The motive behind the killing was said to be a dispute over the ownership of a five-marla house. The accused fled the scene. The Rescue 1122 shifted the bodies of the slain persons to the District Headquarters Hospital for post-mortem. The police registered a case against the accused and started investigations.
KARACHI: The Special Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday dismissed applications of former Sindh Building Control...
PESHAWAR: A former member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was arrested from the court after his bail was...
LAHORE: In pursuance of the federal government notification, the Punjab government has issued notification regarding...
LAHORE: Hundreds of work charge and daily wagers of Lahore Waste Management Company have lost hope for job...
LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has reached consensus on the basic policies and is determined to expose the...
ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Cell of the Pakistan People’s Party has expressed concern regarding the recent flurry...