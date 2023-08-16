Seating capacity in tourist buses enhanced

LAHORE: Minister for Information and Tourism Amir Mir inaugurated four new buses for City here Tuesday.

The inaugural ceremony was attended by Secretary Tourism Asif Bilal Lodhi and TDCP Managing Director Usman Ali.Through a collaborative effort between the Punjab Tourism Department and TDCP, these single-deck buses will ply on the City roads. These buses consist of two with 35 seats and two with 29 seats, allowing tourists to explore Lahore’s significant historical sites.

Minister for Information and Tourism Amir Mir stated that the new buses would also be used for tours to Wagah Border and Gurdwara Kartarpur. Currently, these buses will operate within Lahore.

TDCP’s Sales and Tour Promotion Wing will also use these buses for various tour packages. Amir Mir mentioned that in the future, additional buses would be introduced under the World Bank project, offering tourists the opportunity to explore destinations like Murree, Patriata, and other northern areas.