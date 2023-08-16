Naqvi orders setting up new centres for addicts’ treatment

LAHORE: Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the ‘Roshan Ghar’ rehabilitation centre for drug addicts in Raiwind Tuesday, where he assessed the facilities provided for the recovery of the individuals struggling with drug addiction.The chief minister inspected various sections and encouraged addicts to overcome their addiction.

During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the need to enhance the rehabilitation and treatment services for addicts. He also issued directives for the establishment of new centres to cater to their rehabilitation.

He assigned the task of building additional centres to the secretaries of Social Welfare and health, with a mandate to complete centres with a combined capacity of 400 beds across the City within a span of two weeks. He pledged to allocate all necessary resources for effective treatment and rehabilitation of addicts, and stressed the significance of digitising the records of these individuals.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the computer lab and domestic tailoring lab. He acknowledged the devastating impact of addiction on families and expressed his commitment to helping those affected find a path to recovery.

As part of the effort to combat drug trafficking, a comprehensive crackdown has been initiated across Punjab, he added.Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited LDA’s one-window cell Tuesday, where he engaged with visitors to inquire about the status of their applications.

During interactions with citizens, concerns were raised regarding delays in the processing of their applications. In response, the CM called upon the relevant officials and instructed them to ensure the timely disposal of pending applications.

Mohsin Naqvi issued directives to resolve the complaints of individuals on the spot. He underscored that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) would be provided to senior citizens at their residences without delay.

He outlined plans for the establishment of a streamlined system to deliver complete documents to other citizens directly at their doorstep enhancing convenience.The CM directed the in charge of the one-window cell to address expats’ complaints within 10 days.

Concerns were also voiced by citizens regarding the need for repeated visits to the FBR for verification purposes. The CM assured citizens that he would liaise with the federal government to establish an FBR counter within the LDA One-Window Cell, aimed at sparing people the inconvenience of multiple visits.

Mohsin Naqvi noted that the operational hours of the one-window cell have been extended, with the facility now operating in two shifts until 9pm.

Caretaker CM highlighted that the nation had showcased an unparalleled display of unity and consensus on the occasion of Pakistan’s 76th Independence Day, underscoring the nation’s remarkable character. He emphasised that vibrant nations commemorate their independence with unwavering national fervor and determination.

Caretaker CM extended his heartfelt condolences on the demise of singer Asad Abbas.In a statement, he extended his heartfelt sympathies to the bereaved family and prayed to Allah Almighty to rest the departed soul in eternal peace and give strength to the bereaved family to bear the loss with equanimity.