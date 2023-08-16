Arrangements reviewed for PTIP power show

NOWSHERA: Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf-Parliamentarians leader Ibrahim Khattak said on Tuesday that his party was giving final touches to arrangements to hold its maiden power show in the Nowshera district on August 19.

Talking to reporters here after visiting the venue to review the arrangements for the showdown, he said that PTIP chief Pervez Khattak would make special announcements with regard to the party and certain revelations about the vital affairs of the previous PTI-led government.

He said that PTIP vice-chairman and former chief minister Mahmood Khan and other leaders would also address the meeting in which party organization at provincial and district levels would be announced as well. Ibrahim Khattak asked certain people to stop propaganda on social media platforms against his party head and former chief minister Pervez Khattak whom he claimed had served the province. He said that a warm welcome would be accorded to party leaders at the rally, which he added would be the biggest gathering ever held in the Nowshera district.