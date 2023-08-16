I-Day celebrations held in Naran

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority arranged a number of activities at Naran in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. About 5,000 trout fish were also released into the Kunhar River. The local people and the tourists enjoyed rafting in the Kunhar River.
Rafting and rock-climbing competitions were also held on this occasion. Kaghan Development Authority Chairman Dr Aimal Zaman distributed prizes among the contestants.
KARACHI: The Special Anti-Corruption Court on Tuesday dismissed applications of former Sindh Building Control...
PESHAWAR: A former member of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Assembly was arrested from the court after his bail was...
LAHORE: In pursuance of the federal government notification, the Punjab government has issued notification regarding...
LAHORE: Hundreds of work charge and daily wagers of Lahore Waste Management Company have lost hope for job...
LAHORE: The Istehkam-e-Pakistan Party has reached consensus on the basic policies and is determined to expose the...
ISLAMABAD: The Human Rights Cell of the Pakistan People’s Party has expressed concern regarding the recent flurry...