Wednesday August 16, 2023
Peshawar

I-Day celebrations held in Naran

By Our Correspondent
August 16, 2023

MANSEHRA: The Kaghan Development Authority arranged a number of activities at Naran in connection with the Independence Day celebrations. About 5,000 trout fish were also released into the Kunhar River. The local people and the tourists enjoyed rafting in the Kunhar River.

Rafting and rock-climbing competitions were also held on this occasion. Kaghan Development Authority Chairman Dr Aimal Zaman distributed prizes among the contestants.