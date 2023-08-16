Accused in child’s molestation & murder case held

NOWSHERA: The police arrested two accused involved in the sexual assault and murder of 10-year old child in Akbarpura area on Tuesday.Also, raids are being conducted to arrest the remaining two accused in the case.

Asif Mahmood, a resident of Banda Mullah Khan told the police that his 10-year old son Hamid went out of home but did not come back.He said that the next day his body was found in the nearby fields.

After registering the case, the police constituted a special team headed by Deputy Superintendent of Police, Pabbi Circle, Shafiur Rahman and conducted raids on the residences of nominated accused.

The police arrested two out of four nominated accused identified Wasim and Rokhan, residents of Banda Mullah Khan.The medical report has confirmed the torture and sexual assault on the child.The police have also sent DNA samples for forensic test.