KP to suffer Rs23m loss if MDCAT not held on schedule

PESHAWAR: The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government is likely to suffer Rs23 million losses if MDCAT isn’t held on its due date of August 27, as the amount is to be paid to the owners of the wedding halls across the province for holding the medical entrance test,

whether or not the test is held as per schedule.

According to senior government officials in Peshawar, the relevant authorities had booked 49 wedding halls for the National Medical and Dental College Admission Test (MDCAT) scheduled for August 27, 2023.

“The date for MDCAT 2023 was fixed as August 27, by PM&DC in consultation with stakeholders, including KMU. Since ETEA is legally mandated to conduct the test for medical colleges in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, an MoU was signed with KMU and preparations were started,” a senior government official told The News on condition of anonymity.

In view of the hot weather and rainy season, it was decided to conduct the test indoors and 49 air-conditioned wedding halls were booked in different cities, including Peshawar, Kohat, Bannu, Dera Ismail Khan, Mardan, Mingora, Chakdarra, Abbottabad, Haripur and Mansehra.

“A tender was floated and a contractor was selected for the arrangement of wedding halls. A handsome amount of Rs23 million has to be paid to the owners of the wedding halls whether or not the test is held on August 27 as scheduled,” the government official added.

Another government official also confirmed rescheduling of the medical entrance examination, saying it would create “a lot of problems for all of the provinces and organisers of the event.”

“And finally, PM&DC has been forced to reschedule the test on September 10, 2023. PM&DC had earlier resisted but later succumbed to the pressure and had to reschedule the entrance test,” the official said.

“This means a loss of Rs23 million to KP alone because wedding halls have been booked for August 27, and more importantly, it’s not possible to find 49 big wedding halls, each having a minimum capacity of 1500, on a short notice,” he added.

According to the officials, it took Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Punjab, Sindh and Islamabad 45 days to make arrangements for the MDCAT. Wedding halls are booked 1/2 months in advance and it seems it wouldn’t be possible to find free halls for September 10.

“Who will bear the consequences of this unwise decision? Who will be blamed if things are mismanaged in this scenario,” the government official said in a seemingly disappointing note.“The wedding halls have to be paid for August 27 without any test,” he added.Efforts were made to seek comments from KP Chief Secretary Nadeem Aslam Chaudhry, but in vain.