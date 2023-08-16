Psychological test of security division personnel conducted

Islamabad:A psychological test of police personnel of the security division was conducted to improve the performance and mental abilities of the officials of the Islamabad Capital Police, a police spokesman said.

He said that a psychological test was conducted to enhance the abilities of police personnel. SSP Security was chairing the psychological committee, while SP Headquarters Clinical Psychologists are members of the committee. IGP Dr. Akbar Nasir Khan said that the Islamabad Capital Police is always engaged in law and order duties in order to ensure the safety of the lives and property of the citizens.

Maintaining the law and order situation in the federal capital Islamabad is a big challenge, due to which the officials were facing not only physical but also mental difficulties. In this regard, psychological tests of different division police officials were conducted. The purpose is to further improve the performance and solve the problems faced by the officials on a priority basis.