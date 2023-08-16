 
Wednesday August 16, 2023
Islamabad

FIRs registered over violations of anti-dengue SOPs

By APP
August 16, 2023

Rawalpindi: The Rawal­pindi administration had registered around 1,047 FIRs on violations of anti-dengue SOPs from January 1 to date in various areas of the Rawalpindi district, said District Coordinator Epidemics Prevention and Control Dr Sajjad Mehmood here Tuesday.