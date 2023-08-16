Students protest after failure in PMDC exams

Islamabad:As the Pakistan Medical and Dental Council announced the results of the registration test for foreign graduates, scores of candidates who failed the test protested outside the PMDC offices here on Tuesday.

The results showed that 2,500 candidates sat the test and 2,400 of them were declared unsuccessful. The protesters shouted slogans against the PMDC and insisted that 50% marks fixed for passing the test were changed to 70% overnight leading to the failure of hundreds of candidates. They said ironically, out of 2,500 candidates, only 100 passed the test.

A woman protester said that her two daughters had studied medicine in China and even got a scholarship there but were failed by the PMDC in the registration test by two to three marks. She said had the passing marks been 50 per cent of the total test marks, most of the foreign graduates would have cleared the test. The protesters insisted that the PMDC had committed a great injustice to them as they got degrees after their parents mostly members of the middle class paid huge fees.

About the change in the test passing marks, the PMDC said that the policy of keeping the minimum marks for success in test at 50% was only for one year. It added that the condition of 70% marks wa part of the implementation of the decisions of its last year's academic board.