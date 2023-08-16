 
close
Wednesday August 16, 2023
Today's Paper
Prayer Timing
Epaper
Lahore

PU MA/MSc exams from 31st

By Our Correspondent
August 16, 2023

Punjab University (PU) Examinations Department has issued date sheets for MA/MSc, Part-I and Part-II annual examination 2023. The examinations will start from August 31, 2023.