PhD degrees awarded

LAHORE:Punjab University (PU) has awarded PhD degrees to six of its scholars. According to details, Muhammad Asif has been awarded PhD degree in the subject of Agricultural Sciences (Plant Pathology), Syeda Ayisha Rizvi in the subject of Islamic Studies, Sadaf Iftikhar in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmaceutical Chemistry), Sabiha Zafar in the subject of Education, Hira Ijaz in the subject of Pharmacy (Pharmacognosy) and Amna Bibi in the subject of Education.