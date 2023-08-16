LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed has issued directives for retrieving state land from squatters. A meeting was held in the committee room, which was chaired by Senior Member Board of Revenue (SMBR) Nabil Javed here Tuesday.
The gathering saw the attendance of distinguished officers from Punjab Land Records Authority (PLRA), Punjab Information Technology Board (PITB), Directorate of Land Records (DLR), and other relevant officials. During the meeting, Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed reviewed the state land management system under the Directorate of Land Records (DLR). He issued a series of directives aimed at streamlining processes and ensuring transparency. The foremost among these directives was a clear instruction to retrieve government land from squatters. SMBR emphasised the zero-tolerance towards corruption and nepotism within the land acquisition system. In a bid to enhance efficiency, he mandated the swift dissemination of all rules and regulations related to land acquisition management to all Deputy Commissioners (DCs). He urged the timely registration of those areas that are yet to complete their online registration, underlining the urgency of this task.
Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheets for MA/MSc, Part-I and Part-II annual examination...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to six of its scholars. According to details, Muhammad Asif has been...
LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated orthoscopy and support clinic at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on...
LAHORE:Hundreds of work charge and daily wagers of Lahore Waste Management Company have lost hope for job...
LAHORE:The University of Okara Department of Media & Communication Studies and the Centre of Media & Communication...
Lahore:The Lahore Arts Council’s Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts opened an exhibition of calligraphy of its...