MoU signed

LAHORE:The University of Okara (UO) Department of Media & Communication Studies and the Centre of Media & Communication Studies, University of Gujrat (UOG) have signed a Memorandum of Understanding (MOU).

Under this pact, both the institutions will be holding the faculty development training workshops as part of the project titled ‘US-Pakistan University Partnerships Grants Programme 2020-2023.’ In this regard, the first phase of training started here on the UO premises Tuesday.