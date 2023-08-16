Calligraphy works on display

Lahore:The Lahore Arts Council’s Alhamra Academy of Performing Arts opened an exhibition of calligraphy of its students who learnt the art in a three-month workshop conducted here.
In its latest quarterly endeavour, Alhamra proudly presents the Alhamra Young Calligrapher’ exhibition, an ensemble of creative expressions crafted by gifted young talents. There are over 200 captivating works by 70 artists. The exhibition is on until Friday.
The exhibition was inaugurated by Nayyar Ali Dada. Alhamra's Executive Director Saleem Sagar and calligrapher Irfan Ahmed Khan accompanied him.
Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheets for MA/MSc, Part-I and Part-II annual examination...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to six of its scholars. According to details, Muhammad Asif has been...
LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed has issued directives for retrieving state land from squatters. A...
LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated orthoscopy and support clinic at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on...
LAHORE:Hundreds of work charge and daily wagers of Lahore Waste Management Company have lost hope for job...
LAHORE:The University of Okara Department of Media & Communication Studies and the Centre of Media & Communication...