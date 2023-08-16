City receives drizzle; scattered rain forecast

LAHORE:Scattered rain was witnessed in the City here Tuesday while Met office predicted hot and humid weather conditions with chances of scattered rain.

Met officials said weak moist currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating in upper parts of the country while a westerly wave was also present in upper parts of the country. They predicted that hot and humid weather was expected in plain areas of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower was expected at isolated places in northeast Punjab, Potohar region, Gilgit-Baltistan and Kashmir. Rainfall was recorded at several cities across the country. Tuesday’s maximum temperature was recorded at Turbat where mercury reached 44°C, while in Lahore, it was 35.4°C and minimum was 25.4°C.