17 die in road accidents

Around 17 people died, whereas 1,773 were injured in 1,659 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 850 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 891 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.
Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheets for MA/MSc, Part-I and Part-II annual examination...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to six of its scholars. According to details, Muhammad Asif has been...
LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed has issued directives for retrieving state land from squatters. A...
LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated orthoscopy and support clinic at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on...
LAHORE:Hundreds of work charge and daily wagers of Lahore Waste Management Company have lost hope for job...
LAHORE:The University of Okara Department of Media & Communication Studies and the Centre of Media & Communication...