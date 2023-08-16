 
Wednesday August 16, 2023
17 die in road accidents

By Our Correspondent
August 16, 2023

Around 17 people died, whereas 1,773 were injured in 1,659 road traffic accidents in all districts of Punjab during the last 24 hours. Out of these, 850 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 891 victims with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by Rescue medical teams.