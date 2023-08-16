 
Wednesday August 16, 2023
Lahore

Hit to death

By Our Correspondent
August 16, 2023

A 25-year-old unidentified man died in a road accident in the Badami Bagh area. The victim was trying to cross the road when a speeding car hit him. He fell down, received injuries and died. His body was moved to morgue.