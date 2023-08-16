Rickshaw driver tortured by transgender dies

LAHORE:A rickshaw driver who was allegedly tortured by a transgender in Wahdat Colony died on Tuesday.

The victim identified as Ghulam Shabbir was driving a rickshaw when the suspect Adnan alias Alia arrived, asked for alms from the passengers and passed funny remarks. The rickshaw driver stopped him. They exchanged harsh words on which the suspect started torturing the victim. He received injuries and died. Police registered a case and arrested the suspect.

Three held for carrying firearms Sattukatla police have arrested three suspects for carrying illegal firearms. The arrested suspects were identified as Nasir, Liaqat and Bashir.

Police recovered one riffle, two pistols and bullets from their custody. In another incident, Sherakot police arrested a kite-seller. The arrested suspect was identified as Bilal alias Bilu. Police recovered 1,050 kites from his possession.

Meanwhile, Batapur Police arrested a suspect for resorting to firing in the air. The arrested suspect was identified as Azhar. Police also recovered two riffles, pistol and bullets from him and registered a case against him.