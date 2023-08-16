 
Wednesday August 16, 2023
Lahore

Training workshop on ‘disaster risk reduction’

By Our Correspondent
August 16, 2023

University of Management and Technology (UMT) School of Governance and Society (SGS) conducted a training workshop on Disaster Risk Reduction to prepare future faculty members of higher education institutions.

According to a press release, the workshop was supported by the US Mission in Pakistan in collaboration with Pakistan-US Alumni Network (PUAN). The workshop hosted senior faculty members from different universities.