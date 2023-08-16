Seating capacity in tourist buses enhanced

LAHORE:Minister for Information and Tourism Amir Mir inaugurated four new buses for City here Tuesday.
The inaugural ceremony was attended by Secretary Tourism Asif Bilal Lodhi and TDCP Managing Director Usman Ali. Through a collaborative effort between the Punjab Tourism Department and TDCP, these single-deck buses will ply on the City roads.
These buses consist of two with 35 seats and two with 29 seats, allowing tourists to explore Lahore's significant historical sites. Minister for Information and Tourism Amir Mir stated that the new buses would also be used for tours to Wagah Border and Gurdwara Kartarpur. Currently, these buses will operate within Lahore. TDCP's Sales and Tour Promotion Wing will also use these buses for various tour packages. Amir Mir mentioned that in the future, additional buses would be introduced under the World Bank project, offering tourists the opportunity to explore destinations like Murree, Patriata, and other northern areas. In addition to promoting religious tourism, the provision of seating buses aims to facilitate pilgrims.
Punjab University Examinations Department has issued date sheets for MA/MSc, Part-I and Part-II annual examination...
LAHORE:Punjab University has awarded PhD degrees to six of its scholars. According to details, Muhammad Asif has been...
LAHORE:Senior Member Board of Revenue Nabil Javed has issued directives for retrieving state land from squatters. A...
LAHORE:Health Minister Dr Javed Akram inaugurated orthoscopy and support clinic at Sir Ganga Ram Hospital here on...
LAHORE:Hundreds of work charge and daily wagers of Lahore Waste Management Company have lost hope for job...
LAHORE:The University of Okara Department of Media & Communication Studies and the Centre of Media & Communication...