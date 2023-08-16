Visits LDA’s one-window cell

Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited LDA's one-window cell Tuesday, where he engaged with visitors to inquire about the status of their applications.

During interactions with citizens, concerns were raised regarding delays in the processing of their applications. In response, the CM called upon the relevant officials and instructed them to ensure the timely disposal of pending applications.

Naqvi issued directives to resolve the complaints of individuals on the spot. He underscored that No Objection Certificates (NOCs) would be provided to senior citizens at their residences without delay. He outlined plans for the establishment of a streamlined system to deliver complete documents to senior citizens directly at their doorstep enhancing convenience. The CM directed the in charge of the one-window cell to address expats’ complaints within 10 days.

Concerns were also voiced by citizens regarding the need for repeated visits to the FBR for verification purposes. The CM assured citizens that he would liaise with the federal government to establish an FBR counter within the LDA One-Window Cell, aimed at sparing people the inconvenience of multiple visits. Mohsin Naqvi noted that the operational hours of the one-window cell have been extended, with the facility now operating in two shifts until 9pm.

Following the visit of CM, Commissioner Lahore/LDA DG Muhammad Ali Randhawa reviewed working of One Window Cell. It was decided in the meeting that citizens above 75 years of age would get the documents delivered at their homes as per directions of CM. Commissioner directed to launch ‘LDA at Doorstep’ drive for the senior citizens.