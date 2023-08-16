CM orders setting up new centres for addicts’ treatment

LAHORE:Caretaker Chief Minister Mohsin Naqvi visited the ‘Roshan Ghar’ rehabilitation centre for drug addicts in Raiwind Tuesday, where he assessed the facilities provided for the recovery of the individuals struggling with drug addiction.

The chief minister inspected various sections and encouraged addicts to overcome their addiction. During the visit, Mohsin Naqvi emphasised the need to enhance the rehabilitation and treatment services for addicts. He also issued directives for the establishment of new centres to cater to their rehabilitation. He assigned the task of building additional centres to the secretaries of Social Welfare and health, with a mandate to complete centres with a combined capacity of 400 beds across the City within a span of two weeks. He pledged to allocate all necessary resources for effective treatment and rehabilitation of addicts, and stressed the significance of digitising the records of these individuals.

Mohsin Naqvi visited the computer lab and domestic tailoring lab. He acknowledged the devastating impact of addiction on families and expressed his commitment to helping those affected find a path to recovery. As part of the effort to combat drug trafficking, a comprehensive crackdown has been initiated across Punjab, he added.

Meanwhile, Provincial Minister of Health, Social Welfare and Bait ul Maal Dr Javed Akram visited the Punjab Institute of Mental Health (PIMH) to review the measures taken to rehabilitate drug addicts in the streets of provincial capital Tuesday.