Agha shows determination ahead of India clash

LAHORE: Amidst mounting anticipation for the upcoming clash against traditional rivals India, middle-order batsman Salman Ali Agha exudes excitement and resolve.

Expressing his eagerness to perform at his best, Agha underlines his commitment to delivering a stellar performance, irrespective of the opponent.

Addressing the media on the sidelines of a training camp, Agha emphasised his intention to approach the match against India without succumbing to pressure. His focus remains on contributing significantly to the team's success. Agha also points out the significance of the Afghanistan series preceding the Asia Cup, highlighting the value of this preparatory phase.

Striving for consistency across formats, Agha said acknowledged the challenges of adapting to the conditions of Sri Lanka. He asserted his intent to maintain his distinctive playing style while adapting to the unfamiliar conditions.

Agha stressed the importance of partnerships, particularly highlighting his rapport with Muhammad Rizwan in One Day Internationals (ODIs).

Their partnership has not only been fruitful but also enjoyable, making Rizwan Agha's preferred playing companion, he said. Reflecting on the forthcoming series against Afghanistan, Agha acknowledged the formidable spinners that the Afghan side boasts. However, he emphasised Pakistan's own strength in the spin department, positioning the team as formidable contenders.