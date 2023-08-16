PKF finalises Iran training programme

LAHORE: Pakistan Karate Federation (PKF) has given final shape to its four-week training tour of Iran for the Asian Games-bound squad and has also acquired the services of Iranian coach Ahmad Safi for two months.

Ahmad Safi, who has served Pakistan as a coach in the past, will not only handle Pakistan team during its Iran training tour but he will also accompany the five-member national squad during the 19th Asian Games pencilled in for September 23 to October 8 in Hangzhou, China.

Pakistan squad will leave for Iran on September 1 to train for four weeks. “Yes, we are going to Iran on September 1 and will return on September 28,” PKF chairman Mohammad Jehangir told ‘The News’ here on Tuesday.

“Ahmad Safi will be the coach and he will also accompany the squad during the Asian Games. His services have been acquired for two months,” Jehangir said.

“Ahmad Safi is preparing the programme where our fighters will undergo training and he will be handling everything. I have also contacted Iran Karate Federation and they are in touch. Safi is also in touch with Iran’s national team fighters as he lives there and knows the situation well. Safi has told us that he will be making every effort to ensure Pakistani fighters get fine training. We have made him Pakistan coach and so he will also be making his best effort to prepare his charges well for the Asian Games,” Jehangir said.

“In the Asian Games our event will begin on October 5. On October 4 there will be a weigh-in and I think we will have to reach Hangzhou by October 2,” he said.

Asked whether any local coach will be sent to Iran with the squad, Jehangir said if he does not go with the squad to China then he thinks there will be no benefit if he is sent to Iran.

“Here I also don’t want to close the camp. If anyone gets injured so we should have a replacement,” he was quick to add. Jehangir said the country’s star fighter and former Asian champion Saadi Abbas will also attend the training camp.

“Saadi has some documentation issue and in a few days he will tell us about his plans but he will definitely join us for the camp. We have applied for Iran’s visas and next week we will get them. We have also applied for Saadi,” he said.

Jehangir said that Saadi is focusing on the Asian Games. Besides Saadi Abbas, Mohammad Awais, Humayun, Fakhrunnisa and Sabira Gul are the other fighters who will be going to Iran for training before moving to Hangzhou, China, to feature in the Asian Games.

When approached, Canada-based Saadi Abbas told The News that he will definitely attend the camp. “I had a chat with Jehangir sahib and he has told me to attend the camp. And I myself want to attend it so that a four-week hard training could be made under Ahmed Safi,” Saadi told this correspondent from Canada.

“Iran’s camp always has been beneficial for us and it has played a pivotal role in our performance-enhancement and achieving medals,” he said.