Five Pak players in Asian Junior Individual Squash

KARACHI: Pakistan’s chances of defending the title of 30th Asian Junior Individual Squash Championships are minimal as Anas Ali Shah is unseeded in the under-19 category.
Pakistan’s Noor Zaman won the 29th edition of this prestigious championship held in Thailand last year but this year only one player from the country got seeding in this prestigious championship. The championship is scheduled in Dalian, China, from August 16-20 in which unseeded Anas Ali is to face Tho Wai Yan from Malaysia in the under-19 category.
In the under-17 category, Abdullah Nawaz and Abdullah Nadeem got byes while Ibrahim Zeb will play against China’s Han Lechuan in the under-15 category.
