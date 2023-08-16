Two women among match officials for Pak-South Africa series

LAHORE: The upcoming limited-overs series between the national women's teams of Pakistan and South Africa will create history as two female umpires, Afia Amin and Saleema Imtiaz, have been included as reserve umpires.

This marks the first instance of female umpires officiating in an international bilateral cricket series in Pakistan.

Muhammad Javed Malik and Ali Naqvi, both distinguished members of the ICC International Panel of Match Officials and PCB Elite Panel of Match Referees, will lead the playing control team for the series. The series comprises three Twenty20 Internationals (T20Is) scheduled from September 1 to 4, followed by three One Day Internationals (ODIs) from September 8 to 14. All matches will take place at the National Bank Stadium in Karachi.

Furthermore, a noteworthy scheduling adjustment has been made. The third T20I, originally slated for September 5, has been rescheduled and will now take place on September 4.

Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz, prominent members of the PCB Elite Panel of Umpires and also part of the ICC International Panel, will join Tariq Rasheed to form the umpiring panel for the matches.

Both Afia and Saleema have previously showcased their expertise as part of the ACC Women’s Emerging Teams Asia Cup in Hong Kong and officiating women’s exhibition matches in Rawalpindi.

Umpire and match referee appointments (Matches from 1 to 14 September)

1 September – First T20I. Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

3 September – Second T20I. Rashid Riaz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire), Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

4 September – Third T20I. Faisal Afridi and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire), Afia Amin (reserve umpire); Muhammad Javed Malik (match referee)

8 September – First ODI. Faisal Afridi and Rashid Riaz (on-field umpires), Tariq Rasheed (third umpire), Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

11 September – Second ODI. Rashid Riaz and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Faisal Afridi (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee)

14 September – Third ODI. Faisal Afridi and Tariq Rasheed (on-field umpires), Rashid Riaz (third umpire) and Saleema Imtiaz (reserve umpire); Ali Naqvi (match referee).