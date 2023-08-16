Turkish journalist jailed fifth time

ISTANBUL: Turkish investigative journalist Baris Pehlivan, who was ordered to return to prison by text message this month, was jailed on Tuesday for the fifth time in three years.

The justice ministry informed him on August 2 via an SMS message that he had to surrender himself by August 15 to the prison in Silivi on the outskirts of Istanbul, where many of the government critics are held.

Pehlivan´s latest book, “SS”, accuses former interior minister Suleyman Soylu of having links to organised crime. “Baris might be released on parole,” his lawyer Huseyin Ersoz told AFP. “A decision could be made at any time,” he said.

A former editor in chief at Oda TV and contributor to daily newspaper Cumhuriyet, Pehlivan has already been imprisoned four times. Two of those incidents involved him spending a day behind bars -- once in February and once in May

Pehlivan and six other journalists were sentenced to three years and nine months in prison in 2020 for reporting the funeral of a member of Turkiye´s MIT secret services who was operating in Libya, where Ankara supports the UN-recognised Tripoli government.

While his death has never been denied by the Turkish authorities, the reporters were charged with revealing “state secrets”. Pehlivan was recalled this time to serve eight months of the 2020 sentence for violating the country´s national intelligence laws.