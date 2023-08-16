Three Bulgarians held in UK on fraud charges after ‘spy’ swoop

LONDON: Five people were arrested in the UK on suspicion of breaching the Official Secrets Act, police said on Tuesday, with reports they were detained for allegedly spying for Russia.

London´s Metropolitan Police said four people -- two men aged 31 and 42, and two women aged 29 and 32 -- were detained in the British capital on February 8 this year.

The fifth -- a 45-year-old man -- was held at an address on the Norfolk coast in eastern England.

None of the five was charged under the Official Secrets Act, but three of them -- Orlin Roussev, 45, from Great Yarmouth in Norfolk; Biser Dzambazov, 42, from Harrow, northwest London; and Katrin Ivonova, 32, also of Harrow -- were charged with identity fraud. Police confirmed to AFP the three charged were Bulgarian nationals.