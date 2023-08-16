Russia yet to move troops to Finnish border: Elina Valtonen

HELSINKI: Russia has yet to make good on a threat to move troops to the border with Finland after the Nordic country joined Nato, Finland´s foreign minister told AFP on Tuesday.

Moscow in April branded Finland´s membership of the western alliance an “assault on our security” and vowed to “take countermeasures... in tactical and strategic terms”. Finland shares a 1,340-km border with Russia. Its Nato membership has doubled the US-led alliance´s border with Russia.

“Russia announced military reforms and the creation of new units in northwest Russia already last December, referring to the expansion of Nato´s presence,” Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen told AFP in an email. “These efforts do not seem to have progressed very quickly,” she added.