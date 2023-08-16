On Monday (Aug 14), most Pakistanis celebrated Independence Day with fervour. But my heart was filled with sorrow and despair. I kept thinking who is responsible for the current chaotic state of our beloved Pakistan, which came into being after the sacrifice of countless people. While Pakistan faces infinite challenges, our political leaders are comfortably engaged in a never-ending power struggle. Most people have given up on the country. In 2022, over 700,000 people left Pakistan to find better work opportunities. About 64 per cent of the population of Pakistan comprise young people. But our literacy rate stands at 60 per cent, which means that most of our children will fail to compete in this advanced era of AI.
Rampant corruption has further aggravated the current scenario in Pakistan. The constitution is treated like an advisory document. Election chances seem bleak in the country. Are we in a position to celebrate our independence with such a huge weight of problems that we have to carry on our weak shoulders?
Lubna Malik
Peshawar
