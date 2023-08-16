Great challenges

That a senator from Balochistan has become the caretaker prime minister of the country is a welcome step. The move will reduce the deprivation of the people of Balochistan – the largest province with an abundance of natural resources. The fact that successive governments have failed to use these resources is concerning.
It is hoped that the caretaker PM will work for the development of Balochistan during his short tenure. The political wisdom shown by politicians is appreciated.
Shakir H Shamim
Skardu
