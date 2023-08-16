Due to the unavailability of many life-saving medicines in the country, patients are forced to buy them from the black market. Doctors from Sindh and other provinces have also sent DRAP a list of out-of-stock medicines.

The fact that some life-saving medicines are not available in the market or are hidden for sale in the black market cannot be ignored. Patients and their families are forced to buy them at exorbitant prices so as to not lose their chance of survival. Strict monitoring by DRAP and efforts by the health department should be expected to help normalize the supply of such drugs.

Amin Baloch

Tunk